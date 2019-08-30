CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect is in custody, after woman was sexually assaulted early Friday on the Museum Campus, police said.
Around midnight, the 34-year-old woman and her boyfriend got into an argument on Solidarity Drive, between the Shedd Aquarium and the Adler Planetarium. Police said after her boyfriend walked away, he returned to find his girlfriend and another male coming out of the bushes.
The boyfriend and the other male got into a fight, and after police approached to investigate, the brother told police that the male had sexually assaulted his girlfriend, according to police.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but has not yet spoken to police.
The suspect was taken into custody, and Area Central Detectives were investigating.