CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was found dead on the Red Line subway tracks Friday morning at the Roosevelt station in the South Loop, and police said it appeared she had been electrocuted by the third rail.
Around 5:50 a.m., Red Line trains were halted near Roosevelt, because of a person on the tracks, according to the CTA.
Person on the tracks. 1167 S State. Crime scene. 2 transports stable. pic.twitter.com/h24KPorS52
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 30, 2019
Police said a 35-year-old woman was found on the tracks, under a rail, and showed signs of electrocution.
The Fire Department said the woman was dead on arrival.
Police said two CTA employees suffered panic attacks, and were taken to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center for treatment.
It’s not clear how the woman ended up on the tracks. Police said they were conducting a death investigation.
Red Line trains were temporarily rerouted to the ‘L’ tracks in the Loop, bypassing the subway tracks downtown, after the accident, but as of around 6:40 p.m., the Red Line was operating in the subway again, but trains were not stopping at Roosevelt.