CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11 year old girl nearly lost her life after being hit by a car while walking to get food in Northwest Indiana.

Now, almost a week later, the driver still hasn’t been caught.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen talked to the victim and shares her story from Whiting.

The victim, Leah Sobuh, thought she was going to die after the driver in a red car with tinted windows pulled out of a Burger King on Indianapolis Boulevard. He was going so fast that the impact threw her into the air, causing her to land on her sister.

Her mother got there as fast as she could, after receiving the terrifying phone call that Leah was hurt.

“That’s by far the worst call I have ever received,” said Dawn Sobuh.

Sobuh tried to reassure her daughter that everything was going to be OK as paramedics worked to get her into an ambulance.

“I’m like thinking that like half my body is broken because it hurt so bad,” Leah said.

Police say the car was last seen going north on Indianapolis heading towards the Chicago border.

A witness told police the car was possibly a red Chrysler 300.

Luckily Leah didn’t have any broken bones, just a lot of pain and swelling in her left leg.

Her mom knows it could have been worse, and she’s now pleading for the driver to do the right thing.

“Just take responsibility,” said Dawn Sobuh. “She’s a child. I don’t see how anybody, any human being could hurt a child then just leave.”

Hammond police do have a partial plate number on the car. They are still working to run that number to find the driver.