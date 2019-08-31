Filed Under:Bears cuts, Chicago, Chicago Bears, football, Jonathan Bullard, Kylie Fitts, roster cuts, Ryan Nall, Thomas Ives, Tyler Bray

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Bears cut their roster from 90 to 53 Saturday.

Various sources report former third round pick defensive end Jonathan Bullard, linebacker Kylie Fitts, running back Ryan Nall and back-up quarterback Tyler Bray failed to make the roster. Bray may wind up on the practice squad.

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 22: Jonathan Bullard #90 of the Chicago Bears rushes the quarterback during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Receiver Marvin Hall won’t be on the roster along with running back Josh Caldwell.

Receiver and former Hinsdale Central star Thomas Ives also failed to make the cut, various sources reported.

Coach Matt Nagy ended up keeping fewer receivers and tight ends than many expected.

LAKE FOREST, IL – MAY 05: Chicago Bears wide receiver Thomas Ives (1) warms up during the Chicago Bears Rookie Mini-Camp on May 5, 2019 at Halas Hall, in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 