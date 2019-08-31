CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Bears cut their roster from 90 to 53 Saturday.
Various sources report former third round pick defensive end Jonathan Bullard, linebacker Kylie Fitts, running back Ryan Nall and back-up quarterback Tyler Bray failed to make the roster. Bray may wind up on the practice squad.
Receiver Marvin Hall won’t be on the roster along with running back Josh Caldwell.
Receiver and former Hinsdale Central star Thomas Ives also failed to make the cut, various sources reported.
Coach Matt Nagy ended up keeping fewer receivers and tight ends than many expected.