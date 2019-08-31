CHICAGO (CBS) — Several people waiting for a bus were seriously injured when a car crashed into the stop.
It happened at 4741 W. Fullerton in the Hermosa neighborhood on the West Side on Sunday afternoon. The car then drove into a nearby building.
Some of the injured are senior citizens. One of the victims, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in grave condition.
Four other adults were taken to area hosptials with very serious injuries, police said.
Police were seen placing the driver in the back of a squad car.
