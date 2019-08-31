



In Chicago, ComEd crews are preparing for the drive to Florida, to help with power outages and damage caused by the storm.

The company is sending more than 400 employees and contractors to help with the Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts.

Officials said crews will stop in Georgia before heading to Florida, due to the direction of the storm. While in Georgia, ComEd crews will wait to see if they are needed in Florida.

ComEd employees first had to do a safety briefing before heading out to help those affected by Dorian.

In Florida, people are already being asked to get ready for Hurricane Dorian. The Florida governor says people should have seven days worth of food, medicine and water.

Flooding could affect millions of people for days.

Fuel shortages at some gas stations have been reported and authorities are bringing in more fuel from out of state.

There is also the issue of power outages.

The president and CEO of Florida power and Lights says there will be plenty of outages due to the storm.

That’s why thousands of power crews are heading to Florida, including ComEd in Chicago.

ComEd’s Vice President of Distribution Operation Vito Martino said the crews are anticipating helping with downed wires and police as well as “rebuilding infrastructure.”

Crews will begin the restoration process after Hurrican Dorian makes landfall.