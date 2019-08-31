CHICAGO (CBS)– Saturday marks Dukes Drive In’s last day at their location on Harlem Avenue after 44 years in Bridgeview, the owners confirmed in a Facebook post earlier in August.
Dukes Drive In has been located at 8115 S. Harlem Ave. for the last 44 years. On Aug. 31, the owners said the drive in will be open for one last day as part of their car show weekend.
However, this may not be the end for Dukes Drive In.
“We are planning on relocating and we are going to do everything in our power to stay in the general area,” the owners stated in a Facebook post.
The owners encourage customers to visit and share their memories and get a poster or t-shirt.