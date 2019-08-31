CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police have reported 12 arrests on illegal gun charges and 40 illegal gun seized after deploying 1,000 additional officers citywide.
On Friday afternoon, Supt. Eddie Johnson announced the decision to deploy 1,000 additional officers for each night of the weekend as part of the city’s plan for crime-fighting and safety over Labor Day weekend.
There have been six shooting incidents and three murders since 6 p.m. Friday, according to Anthony Guglielmi, Chicago police chief communications officer.
Guglielmi said on the West Side, four guns were seized from the 11th District and one gun was seized from the 15th District. He said the guns were recovered after “an encounter with a notable person of interest with suspected ties to street gang activity.”
In the 14th District, Chicago police reported a person of interest in connection with a robbery was located on the 606 trail and was taken into custody.
Police said in the central and downtown areas, arrests were made by officers after observing a video of an offender armed with handguns on the basketball courts in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street.
“While touring the area CPD officers located the men and 3 loaded handguns on State Street,” Guglielmi stated in a press release. “Two subjects known to police are now in custody under investigation for illegal gun charges.”
A raid in Marquette Park, executed by multiple CPD units, led to the recovery of “approximately, 300 counterfeit merchandise items” along with 2 handguns, 1 replica handgun, numerous rounds of ammunition and approximately $5000.00 (pending official bank count),” Gugliemi reported in a press release.
This is a developing story.