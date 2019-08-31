CHICAGO (CBS)– An Indiana man was arrested after responding to an online advertisement to meet with a minor in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police reported.
According to police, Mitchell Mace, 53, of Southbend, was arrested after he was “positively identified as the individual” on August 30 “who responded to an online advertisement, in which he wanted to have sexual relations with an unknown 14 year old female.”
During an undercover investigation, police said Mace was observed arriving in the 2500 block of East 71st Street and exiting his vehicle.
“Upon exiting his vehicle he was placed into custody by Special Investigation Detectives and members of Organized Crime,” Chicago police stated in a press release.
Mace was charged one count of traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation and criminal sexual abuse.