CHICAGO (CBS) — A car was stolen outside a popular River North restaurant with two children inside.
A woman went into Portillos, in the 100 block of West Ontario, to pick up food shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Two children, a seven-year-old and infant, were inside the car.
When she returned, her gray Nissan Maxima was gone.
Police say the car was found a few blocks away, in the 600 block of North Franklin, with the children inside.
The children were unharmed and did not require any medical assistance. The suspect fled on foot and is not in custody.