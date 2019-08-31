CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men died and three other people were injured after they were shot on a front porch in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side on Sunday evening.
A man, whose age was not known, died at University of Chicago Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to the chest and thigh. A 26-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his wounds, police confirmed.
The shooting happened in the 7100 block of South Paulina shortly before 6 p.m. While witnesses did not see a shooter, they did tell police that dark colored vehicle fled the area.
A 25-year-old woman was critically injured with a shot to the stomach.
Two other men were injured–one shot in the arm; the other in the back–and reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.
Area South detectives are investigating.