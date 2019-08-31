  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen was killed and a man wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park early Saturday morning.

According to Chicago police, the two people were shot in the 3200 block of West Le Moyne Street around 4:40 a.m.

Police said the shots were fired from an unknown offender in a vehicle.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and was transported to Cook County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Norwegian Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody and police said Area North detectives are investigating.