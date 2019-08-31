CHICAGO (CBS)– A chance to say goodbye today, for people who want to honor the life of an Illinois state trooper killed in the line of duty.
A visitation for trooper Nick Hopkins will take place in western Illinois Saturday night.
The 33-year-old was was shot and killed just over a week ago, while serving a warrant in East Saint Louis.
A police procession brought his body home on Monday.
Hopkins was a ten-year-veteran of the department, a husband and a father of four-year-old twins and a newborn at the time of his death.
He’s the fourth Illinois state trooper to die this year.