CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was rescued after falling into the Chicago River early Sunday morning.
The 39-year-old man was out for a run in the rain when he fell into the south branch of the river.
Luckily, a boat passing by saw him in the water around 3 a.m. and was able to sound the rescue.
They pulled the man aboard and relayed him to Chicago fire officials, who took him to the hospital to be checked out.
Fire officials said the man has a few stomach and leg pains, but is otherwise is in good condition.