DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — Neighbors in south suburban Dolton raced to the rescue Sunday after a fiery crash – using garden hoses to save people trapped inside.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. near 154th Street and Diekman Court. Witnesses saw a speeding car lose control, crash into a tree, and then burst into flames.
Several people grabbed hoses to put out the fire. They managed to get two people out before firefighters arrived.
One man saw the crash on the way home from the barbershop, and said he was called to help.
“I pulled that guy from the wreck. I couldn’t get the kid out, but then God told me to grab, because there’s a water hose over here. And I grab the water hose, and start putting the fire out, and I told the kid, ‘Hey look, if you want to live, you’d better start praying to God right now,’” said Paul Hughes.
A young boy, believed to be 11 or 12 years old, was airlifted to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Late Sunday, there was no word on the condition of the others in the car.