GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A Chicago father was facing drunken driving charges Sunday in a rollover crash on I-80/94 in Gary that seriously injured his 1-year-old son.
The crash happened around 1:28 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police said Larry Lathan 38, of Chicago, was driving a 2002 GMC cargo van east on I-80/94 about half a mile east of Burr Street.
He went off the road and rolled over at least once before coming to rest upright facing northeast in the south ditch, state police said.
Lathan’s son Jason Lathan, 1, was not properly restrained in the child restraint and was ejected from the van, state police said.
Both the father and the child were taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary. Jason was later transferred to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
Lathan was charged with operating while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injuries, and neglect of a dependent.