CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were asking for the public’s help Sunday night in finding a 13-year-old boy who has not been seen since Thursday.
Willy Guevara was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of North Lavergne Avenue in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood, police said.
Willy is a Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. He stands 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 120 to 140 pounds.
Anyone who sees Willy or has information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.