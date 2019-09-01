Hurricane Dorian Strengthens Into Cat. 5 Storm With 160 MPH Winds
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s PAWS to the rescue for pups in the path of the hurricane.

The shelter is bringing dozens of dogs to Chicago from southern high-kill shelters.

A PAWS Chicago spokesperson said their partner Nala’s New Life Rescue in Palm City, Florida, has been evacuating animals from high kill shelters in the Dorian affected areas and will be driving them to PAWS Chicago Medical Center.

If you’re looking to adopt, your new best friend could get here sometime this week.