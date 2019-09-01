CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s PAWS to the rescue for pups in the path of the hurricane.
These are some of the pets coming to #PAWSChicago next week as @nalarescue evacuates animals from high kill shelters in the #HurricaneDorian impacted area. Travel safe and stay out of harm's way. We'll see you soon!
— PAWSchicago (@PAWSChicago) August 31, 2019
The shelter is bringing dozens of dogs to Chicago from southern high-kill shelters.
A PAWS Chicago spokesperson said their partner Nala’s New Life Rescue in Palm City, Florida, has been evacuating animals from high kill shelters in the Dorian affected areas and will be driving them to PAWS Chicago Medical Center.
Our rescue partner @nalarescue is evacuating animals from high kill shelters in direct line of #hurricanedorian who will then make the journey to safety at #PAWSChicago. We are preparing our medical and volunteer teams to welcome dozens of pets next week.
— PAWSchicago (@PAWSChicago) August 30, 2019
If you’re looking to adopt, your new best friend could get here sometime this week.