



— A man was shot Sunday afternoon at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana, police said.

Two people were taken into custody.

The Hobart police and fire departments were called at 3:50 p.m. to the Walmart at 2936 E. 79th Ave. in Hobart, where officers and medics found one gunshot victim, police said.

Walmart told CBS 2 that preliminary information indicated the shooting might have started as a quarrel between customers.

The shooting occurred inside the store, Walmart said. They could not say exactly where.

A male suspect was taken into custody without incident by an off-duty East Chicago, Indiana police officer who happened to be shooing in the store, police said. A woman accompanying the suspect was also taken into custody, police said.

The man who was shot was undergoing surgery his condition was stabilized, police said.

Some Twitter users reported fears of an “active shooter” at the Walmart. But police said there was no threat to the public after the shooting and arrests.

Hobart police were investigating, and were waiting to interview the victim, suspects, and witnesses to determine a motive and other facts.

Merrillville and Lake County, Indiana police, as well as the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also responded.

The store was evacuated and remained closed early Sunday evening as the investigation continued.

Any witnesses who have additional details are asked to call Hobart police Sgt. Rod Gonzalez at (219) 924-1125, or rgonzalez@cityofhobart.org.

On Oct. 1, 2018 – 11 months ago to the day – a gunman shot two people in the parking lot of the same Walmart. A 9-year-old boy and his 25-year-old father were wounded in the shooting.

One of the victims ran inside the store, alarming customers, according to police. At the time, employees at the Walmart store had just finished active shooter training a few days before.

Alex Hughes, 26, was charged in the 2018 shooting. Police said Hughes and the man he allegedly shot were in rival Gary gangs.