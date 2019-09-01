TRACKING DORIAN:Hurricane Dorian Strengthens, 180 MPH Winds
CHICAGO (CBS) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies were expected to continue Sunday night, with a warmup coming for Labor Day.

Lows on Sunday night were expected to drop to the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue for Labor Day with highs near 80 and a very isolated shower chance to the west, CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported.

Temperatures will warm way up Tuesday with a few showers Tuesday evening – ushering in cooler air for the week. More fall-like conditions will arrive into next weekend, Ellis reported.

Hurricane Dorian: 09.01.19

Meanwhile over the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian remains a high-end Category 5 storm. Its path now is expected to keep it offshore until the Carolinas – where it could get dangerously close.

Tropical Track - Dorian: 09.01.19

TRACK HURRICANE DORIAN HERE