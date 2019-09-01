CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a 56-year-old cyclist in West Garfield Park on Sunday.
According to police, the suspect was driving a black four-door 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The driver was traveling westbound in the 4500 block of West Lake Street around 3 a.m. when the incident occurred, police said in a community alert.
Police said the driver failed to stop and remain on the scene following the fatal crash.
The wanted vehicle may have damage to the bumper, headlight and the passenger side hood, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.