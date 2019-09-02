CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were warning of a string of thefts of catalytic converters in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood.Police on Monday were warning of a string of thefts of catalytic converters in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood.
Lincoln District police said numerous thefts of catalytic converters have been happening in the residential area bounded by Western, Lincoln, California, and Peterson avenues. The thieves go under the vehicles, and cut out and take the catalytic converters.
The devices contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium.
The latest incidents occurred:
- Between 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 in the 5600 block of North Campbell Avenue;
- At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 in the 5800 block of North Maplewood Avenue;
- At 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 in the 5900 block of North Artesian Avenue;
- Between 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 and in the 5500 block of North Artesian Avenue;
- At 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 and in the 5800 block of North Campbell Avenue.
No description of a perpetrator is available.
Police advise people to alert their neighbor to the crime, pay special attention to any suspicious people or vehicles loitering in the area, install a vehicle security system if possible, and call 911 immediately with a detailed description of an offender and vehicle and license plate information if a suspect is spotted.
To try to put the brakes on that trend Chicago passed an ordinance four years ago to prohibit metal dealers from buying a catalytic converter that’s not attached to a car.
Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.