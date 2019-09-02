CHICAGO (CBS) — Coming off sports hernia surgery in the offseason, Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton suffered a mild groin injury last week, and is day-to-day heading into the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
General manger Ryan Pace said the groin injury is minor, and not related to his hernia surgery.
“We’re hopeful, but it’s going to be a day-by-day thing,” Pace said.
#Bears GM Ryan Pace said TE Trey Burton suffered a mild groin strain last week… unrelated to his offseason hernia surgery. He said his status is day-to-day. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/z0kS51PTgh
— Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) September 2, 2019
The Bears eased Burton into training camp practices this summer after his surgery, and Pace said the tight end had recovered from that injury before dealing with the new groin issue.
A groin injury kept Burton out of their playoff loss to the Eagles in January.
Burton, 27, had 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns for the Bears last year, all career highs, after signing with Chicago in 2018. He’d been the primary backup for Zach Ertz with the Philadelphia Eagles before that, throwing a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on the famous “Philly Special” play in Super Bowl LII.