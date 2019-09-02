CHICAGO (CBS)– Throughout training camp, the Bears believed tight End Trey Burton would be ready for the season opener after he had offseason hernia surgery, but now a groin strain that surfaced last week has his return in question.
“The off season sports hernia surgery, he recovered from. This is an unrelated mild groin strain that we’re dealing with right now. We’re hopeful (for season opener), but it’s going to be a day-by-day things,” says Ryan Pace, Bears general manager.
Burton missed the playoff game, last January, against the Eagles and has a had some anxiety issues. He’s definitely a key piece to the offense. When asked how much Bears can rely on his, head coach Matt Nagy never hesitated.
“We don’t have (only) one person that we rely on. Some teams that rely on one person this happens to, they are in trouble, but that’s not the case with us,” says Nagy.
“Trey does a lot of really good things and he’s very smart for the offense, but me, along with Ben Braunecker and Bradley Sowell, ours jobs are to pick up where he left off,” says tight end Adam Shaheen.