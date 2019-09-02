3-Run Triple For Schwarber As Cubs Break Scoreless Drought, Beat MarinersKyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak as they rallied for a victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Bears' Tight End Trey Burton Day-To-Day With Minor Groin InjuryComing off sports hernia surgery in the offseason, Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton suffered a mild groin injury last week, and is day-to-day heading into the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Bears Sign Center Cody Whitehair To 5-Year Contract ExtensionThe Bears announced the extension Sunday. ESPN reported that it was worth $52.5 million and includes $27.5 million guaranteed.

White Sox Suffer 6th Loss In A Row Upon Falling To AtlantaFreddie Freeman homered twice off All-Star Lucas Giolito and drove in five runs, providing all the offense for the Atlanta Braves in their 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Second Baseman Ben Zobrist Returns To The Cubs After Three MonthsSecond baseman Ben Zobrist returned to the Cubs Sunday after leaving for more than three months.

Another Day, Another Shutout At Hands Of Brewers For CubsThe last day of August and first day of September looked awfully familiar to the Cubs and Brewers.