EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) — A water boil advisory has been issued in East Chicago, Indiana due to a loss of pressure in water distribution lines.
The advisory will be in effect until water samples confirm the water is safe to drink, according to the East Chicago Water Department.
While the advisory is in effect, customers are urged to boil tap water vigorously for at least five minutes and let it cool before using it to cook, drink, make ice, or wash uncooked foods.
East Chicago residents are urged to share the information about the boil advisory for those who might not have received it directly.
Anyone seeking further information is asked to call the East Chicago Water Department at (219) 391-8469.