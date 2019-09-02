CHICAGO (CBS) — Two adults and two children were hospitalized Monday night after a power washer caused a hazardous materials situation in their Marquette Park neighborhood home.
The Fire Department said a homeowner was using a power washer in the basement of the home at 6634 S. Albany Ave., which caused high carbon monoxide levels.
That caused a hazardous materials situation in which dangerous fumes filled the home, and the Fire Department rushed to the scene around 7:45 p.m.
CBS 2’s Eric Cox reported a floor stripper with another kind of chemical was in use, and ventilation was poor because it was in a basement.
The victims were all taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good and stable condition, the Fire Department said.
The Fire Department emphasized that gasoline-operated devices are never to be used indoors.