



— Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday took U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to task Monday after Cruz held up Chicago as an example of a failure of gun control.Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday took U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to task Monday after Cruz held up Chicago as an example of a failure of gun control.

On Monday afternoon, Cruz tweeted a link to a Breitbart News article, which broke down the number of shootings in Chicago this Labor Day weekend and other recent weekends, as well as some details about the holiday weekend incidents – while repeatedly making reference to “Democrat-controlled” Chicago.

Gun control doesn’t work. Look at Chicago. Disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer. Stopping violent criminals—prosecuting & getting them off the street—BEFORE they commit more violent crimes is the most effective way to reduce murder rates. Let’s protect our citizens. https://t.co/znHO31gDH2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 2, 2019

With the link, Cruz tweeted: “Gun control doesn’t work. Look at Chicago. Disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer.” He went on to call for stopping violent criminals before they commit more crimes.

Mayor Lightfoot in turn tweeted a bar graph with a statistic saying 60 percent of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come outside Illinois. Addressing Cruz, Lightfoot said the guns come “mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth.”

60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth. https://t.co/yVM4JHL3xy pic.twitter.com/pr613A3dpf — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

In another tweet, Lightfoot continued to defend “common sense gun policies” and take Cruz and other Republican lawmakers to task for “dismissing” them.

When @tedcruz and the @gop dismiss common sense gun policies, they disrespect victims and their families, who deserve to live without pain and fear. — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

Altogether, shootings this weekend had left seven people dead and 31 more wounded through Monday evening. A woman was also stabbed to death.