CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning drivers on the Northwest Side about a string of three carjackings within about 90 minutes of each other on Sunday morning.
In all three incidents, a group of two to five men approached the victim in their car and ordered them to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint. In two of the incidents, the robbers beat the victim after ordering him out of the car.
Police said the first carjacking happened around 6 a.m. on the 2900 block of North Talman Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood. The next happened around 6:50 a.m. on the 5700 block of North Christiana Avenue in the Hollywood Park neighborhood. The third happened around 7:35 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Keeler Avenue in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.
Police had only vague descriptions of the carjackers.
Anyone with information on the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.