Filed Under:Chicago, Little Village, robberies, string of robberies, West Side, West Side robberies

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are warning residents after a string of robberies on Chicago’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, the string of robberies in took place in August in the following locations:

  • 3700 Block of West 31st Street on Monday, Aug. 19
  • 3800 Block of West 28th Street on Sunday, Aug. 25 
  • 3000 Block of South Hamlin Avenue on Friday, Aug. 30

In all three incidents, the offender approached the victim, displayed a weapon, battered the victim and demanded property by force.

The robberies took place in the evening ranging from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.