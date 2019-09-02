CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are warning residents after a string of robberies on Chicago’s West Side.
According to Chicago police, the string of robberies in took place in August in the following locations:
- 3700 Block of West 31st Street on Monday, Aug. 19
- 3800 Block of West 28th Street on Sunday, Aug. 25
- 3000 Block of South Hamlin Avenue on Friday, Aug. 30
In all three incidents, the offender approached the victim, displayed a weapon, battered the victim and demanded property by force.
The robberies took place in the evening ranging from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.