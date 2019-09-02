WWE Superstar Elias: 'I'm Not Anywhere Close To Accomplishing My Goals'Heading into the next round of King of the Ring, SmackDown's Elias, the guitar-toting WWE superstar, is looking to take that next step.

Bears Tight End Trey Burton In Jeopardy Of Missing Thursday’s Season Opener With New InjuryThroughout training camp, the Bears believed tight End Trey Burton would be ready for the season opener after he had offseason hernia surgery, but now a groin strain that surfaced last week has his return in question.

3-Run Triple For Schwarber As Cubs Break Scoreless Drought, Beat MarinersKyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak as they rallied for a victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Bears' Tight End Trey Burton Day-To-Day With Minor Groin InjuryComing off sports hernia surgery in the offseason, Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton suffered a mild groin injury last week, and is day-to-day heading into the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Bears Sign Center Cody Whitehair To 5-Year Contract ExtensionThe Bears announced the extension Sunday. ESPN reported that it was worth $52.5 million and includes $27.5 million guaranteed.

White Sox Suffer 6th Loss In A Row Upon Falling To AtlantaFreddie Freeman homered twice off All-Star Lucas Giolito and drove in five runs, providing all the offense for the Atlanta Braves in their 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.