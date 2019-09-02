CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police arrested a group of teenagers accused of stealing from a Zara in The Loop Monday morning.
Police said five people, ages 18 to 19, were taken into custody for the robbery that took place just after 11:30 a.m.
According to police, three suspects were caught in an alley in the 100 block of La Salle and at least offender was located in the 200 block of West Washington Street.
CBS 2 cameras captured officers on the scene outside of Block 27 Shopping Center.
Charges are pending.
This area has been a hot spot for thefts lately. On Aug. 6 to Aug. 23 police investigated six retail thefts all on the same block of south State Street.