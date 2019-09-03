CHICAGO (CBS)– Airlines have canceled hundreds of Chicago flights amid storms in the area.
As of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 254 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and 42 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport.
Due to weather, airlines at O'Hare have cancelled 225 flights are reporting delays averaging 40+ minutes. Please check flight status with carrier.
— O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) September 3, 2019
Average delays at O’Hare are 46 minutes and over 15 minutes at Midway.
Due to weather passing through the area, airlines at Midway have cancelled over 40 flights are reporting delays of up to 15 minutes. Please check flight status with carrier.
— Midway Intl. Airport (@fly2midway) September 3, 2019
This is a developing story.