TRACKING DORIAN:The Latest On The Hurricane's Path
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Airports, chicago flights, Flight Cancellations, Midway Airport, O'Hare airport, O'Hare delays, thunderstorm


CHICAGO (CBS)– Airlines have canceled hundreds of Chicago flights amid storms in the area.

As of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 254 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and 42 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport.

Average delays at O’Hare are 46 minutes and over 15 minutes at Midway.

This is a developing story.