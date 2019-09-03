Join Our 2019 Pro Football Knockout Pool!It’s all about surviving to the next week! Come play our Knockout Pool for the chance to win $1,000! This is a national contest.

Join Our 2019 Pro Football Challenge!Come test your knowledge against players from across the country and compete for a chance to win $1,000! This is a national contest.

Slugging Cleveland Indians Clobber White SoxCarlos Santana homered, Franmil Reyes had a three-run double and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

WWE Superstar Elias: 'I'm Not Anywhere Close To Accomplishing My Goals'Heading into the next round of King of the Ring, SmackDown's Elias, the guitar-toting WWE superstar, is looking to take that next step.

Bears Tight End Trey Burton In Jeopardy Of Missing Thursday’s Season Opener With New InjuryThroughout training camp, the Bears believed tight End Trey Burton would be ready for the season opener after he had offseason hernia surgery, but now a groin strain that surfaced last week has his return in question.

3-Run Triple For Schwarber As Cubs Break Scoreless Drought, Beat MarinersKyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak as they rallied for a victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.