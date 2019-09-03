CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area is under a slight risk of severe storms on Tuesday afternoon.
The main threats from any potential severe weather will be hail and damaging winds, CBS 2’s Ed Curran reports.
There is also a small risk of a an islolated tornado if the stroms develop late in the afternoon.
Airlines have canceled over 270 Chicago flights amid storms in the area.
As of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 254 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and 42 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport.
Due to weather, airlines at O'Hare have cancelled 225 flights are reporting delays averaging 40+ minutes. Please check flight status with carrier.
— O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) September 3, 2019
The high temperate is expected to reach 86 degrees, but Wednesday will be much cooler with an high around 70.