EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) — East Chicago, Indiana officials have called off a water boil advisory that was instituted earlier in the week.
The advisory had been issued on Monday due to a loss of pressure in water distribution lines. The advisory was in effect until water samples confirmed the water was safe to drink, according to the East Chicago Water Department.
The water has now been deemed safe and the advisory has been canceled.
East Chicago residents are urged to share the information about the cancellation of the boil advisory for those who might not have received it directly.