CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police officers escorted the daughter of fallen officer, Eduardo Marmolejo, to her first day of school Tuesday morning.
Officers escorted Maddy Marmolejo, daughter of fallen CPD officer Eduardo Marmolejo (EOW 12/17/2018), to her first day of school this morning. Maddy walked in surrounded by officers who were there in honor of her father. pic.twitter.com/uiPfT1thGM
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) September 3, 2019
A video, posted on Twitter by Chicago police, captures Maddy Marmolejo and two family members walking into Morgan Park Academy, surrounded by officers saluting in honor of her father.
Officers Marmolejo, 36, and Conrad Gary, 31, were fatally struck by a South Shore train in December. Police said the officers were investigating a call of shots fired at the time of the incident.
Marmolejo served on the Chicago police force for 2.5 years.
Marmolejo’s name was added to Illinois Police Officers Memorial in Springfield, and he was honored during National Police Week in D.C. in May.