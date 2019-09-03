CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) — A Chicago man now faces a long list of charges after being accused of trying to take off while police arrested him at a Thornton’s gas station in Channahon.
Officers said they spotted Darell Leverson in a handicap parking space at the gas station, at 24144 W. Eames St. in Channahon, and smelled alcohol. Officers also found an open alcohol container, police said.
They told the man to get out of the car, but they said he tried to drive off – hitting a barricade instead.
Even after that, he tried several more times to escape – but officers arrested him with the help of a Taser and stop sticks that were put down by the officers.
Leverson, 25, is charged with battery to an officer, driving under the influence, and driving on a suspended license.
He is now out on bond.