Castellanos Homers, Drives In 4 Runs As Cubs Top SeattleNicholas Castellanos homered and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs celebrated the return of Willson Contreras and Ben Zobrist by topping the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Baseball Report: Mike Trout And MLB's Record-Breaking WeekendFrom Mike Trout to Justin Verlander to the Minnesota Twins, Major League Baseball enjoyed a weekend of records and milestones.

Cleveland Gives Up Homers In 8th, White Sox Come Out On TopHome runs by James McCann and Eloy Jimenez in the eighth inning lifted the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Indians Tuesday night.

Bears Unveil Statues Of Walter Payton, George S. Halas at Soldier Field"Finally at long last, the two statues we've waited 100 years for. It's only fitting that these two most colossal of all figures in a long line of gigantic characters of the Chicago Bears will forever be immortalized."

Bears Excited As They Gear Up To Take On PackersPracticing indoors didn't it a damper on the Bears’ excitement for their highly-anticipated season opener with the arch rival Green Bay Packers this coming Saturday.

Ray Lewis: Pass Interference Review 'Going To Kill The Flow Of A Game'Inside The NFL analyst and football legend Ray Lewis looks at how pass interference review will affect the game this season.