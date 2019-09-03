CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of families in Englewood are celebrating the opening of a new $85 million high school, but to make way for that school, the neighborhood had to lose four others.

The new Englewood STEM High School replaces Robeson, Hope, Harper, and TEAM Englewood high schools, which the district has said struggled with low enrollment and poor performance.

Over the last 10 years, enrollment at those schools dropped 70% to 85%, according to CPS. The district said about 90% of students in Englewood were attending schools outside the neighborhood.

CPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Janice Jackson said last year that enrollment at the four old high schools in Englewood was so low, students were offered only the basic minimum classes and activities.

“They don’t have access to advanced placement courses. They don’t have access to all the sports, school activities, and all the other things that make up a rich high school experience,” she said.

CPS hopes the new Englewood STEM High School will provide a better quality education, improved facilities, and more opportunities for students.

The three-story building has an outdoor sports facility, a school-based medical center, and spaces to prepare students for high-demand careers in science and technology.

More than 400 freshmen have registered for the school year at Englewood STEM. The school will add a new freshman class each year until it serves grades 9 through 12 in 2022.

Robeson closed last year, and the new STEM school was built in its place. TEAM Englewood graduated its last class of seniors in June. Hope and Harper are being phased out; they won’t take any new students, but current students can finish out their high school careers at those schools if they choose.

While many families in the neighborhood welcome the new school, others opposed the district’s plan to close Robeson, Hope, Harper, and TEAM Englewood.

Opponents of the plan said the $85 million spent building the new school should have gone to improving the existing schools instead.

At the time of the school board’s decision to close those schools, the Chicago Teachers Union said closing schools proved to be a disaster for CPS in 2013. The union said it didn’t improve enrollment at other schools, and rather convinced many families to leave the city entirely.