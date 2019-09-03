CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood, within a block of two charter schools on the West Side.
Police said, around 8:35 a.m., ShotSpotter sensors detected gunfire on the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue. Responding officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot several times.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and later was pronounced dead.
The shooting happened one block south of KIPP Ascend Primary North Lawndale and one block north of North Lawndale College Prep High School, both charter schools. Although Tuesday was the first day of classes for Chicago Public Schools, both charter schools started classes two weeks ago, according to their websites.
KIPP Ascend Primary briefly was placed on lockdown after the shooting, but it was unclear if there was any lockdown at North Lawndale College Prep.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.