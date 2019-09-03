CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago animal shelters are helping rescue dozens of dogs and cats from the Southeast as Hurricane Dorian bears down on Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.
Volunteers from PAWS Chicago went to Palm City, Florida, to pick up as many as 50 dogs and cats from their rescue partner, Nala’s New Life Rescue, which already has taken in lots of pets surrendered by owners evacuating the area before the hurricane hits.
PAWS is asking for donations to help them provide food, blankets, toys, and more for the animals when they arrive at the shelter’s medical center in Little Village later this week.
Meantime, Felines & Canines shelter in Edgewater also is taking in up to 30 cats and 20 dogs because of Hurricane Dorian, but they’re low on supplies.
They have set up a wishlist on Amazon, requesting food, paper towels, and puppy pads so they’re ready for the pets when they arrive.