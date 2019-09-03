CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen from far northwest suburban Cary was ordered held on $1 million bail Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a March crash in Wauconda that left a 16-year-old girl dead and injured three others.
Caleb Rohrbach, 18, surrendered himself to authorities at noon Tuesday after a $1 million arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday of last week.
Around 10:15 p.m. March 15, Rohrbach was allegedly driving a Hyundai Elantra south on Route 12 in Wauconda, and crossed the grassy center median near Case Road.
The car crashed into a Ford Focus driven by Danielle Thomas, 16, of McHenry, with two 14-year-old passengers and a third who was 15, authorities said. Thomas died a short time later.
Two of the three passengers suffered major injuries, authorities said.
Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa LeBoeuf said Rohrbach was traveling over 70 mph at the time.
In Lake County Court in Waukegan Tuesday, Rohrbach was ordered to wear a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring device should he be able to post bond and leave the Lake County Jail. Lake County Judge Paul Novak also put Rohrbach under house arrest, except when entering alcohol treatment or meeting with is attorney.
Rohrbach is due back in court o at 9 a.m. Tuesday of next week.