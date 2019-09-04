CHICAGO (CBS)– Dozens of Aurora renters say they were given only days to move out of their apartments. Many of them remain in a hotel and are still searching for new homes.

A sign says “now leasing,” but there are other signs signaling trouble here.

Notices read “unsafe structure” and “vacate the building immediately.” A resident said the building has been condemned.

Like dozens of others, Ricky Damper is packing up his things to move elsewhere.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” he said. “I’m very angry.”

Tenants say they were warned Monday they’d have to be out of this complex in a week, some saying they never got the official warning.

“Someone told me, I didn’t get no email no text no nothing,” another resident said.

Residents paid their rent for September and have not received information about getting refunded.

The City of Aurora says back on June 12, a basement flood damaged electrical gear resulting in a fire.

The owner tried to repair the former YMCA-turned-apartment complex after the damage, but it was not enough.

The building department says August 2, fire officials posted the building as unsafe, days later a sign announcing it was unlawfully occupied was added and Aug. 29, the fire alarm and smoke detectors were found not working.

The city adding, no one should have been living there from mid-June on.

The signs been up about a month,” a resident said.

The building department says the complex has seen multiple violations over the last couple of years, from trash to the elevator not in compliance.

A letter to tenants says the property owner will pay for a hotel stay through Monday, but dozens continue to look for a more permanent place.

I have somewhere to go, but ain’t nothing like having your own place you know,” a resident said.

The property owner refused to comment.

The City of Aurora says that owner is expected to be at a hearing on this issue Thursday morning.