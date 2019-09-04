CHICAGO (CBS) — Some dense fog could be on the way for the Chicago area and Thursday’s morning rush.
Wednesday will remain breezy and cool while the Beach Hazards Statements stays in place until 10 p.m. for beaches in Cook County and Northwest Indiana.
Some clouds were out Wednesday afternoon, and as the high slides into the area overnight, winds relax and dense fox may form for the morning rush, mostly in the suburbs.
Temperatures will remain on the cool side Wednesday night, and Thursday’s highs will be slightly below the normal high of 79.
Weather will be picture perfect for a Bears game!
Forecast:
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, fog toward morning. Low 56.
Thursday: Morning fog, evening sun. Few showers possible overnight. High 76.
Friday: Partly sunny. High 79.
Saturday: Turning cloudy in the afternoon. Rain overnight into Sunday morning. High 77.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Rather cool. High 69.