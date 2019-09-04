(CBS) — The Chicago Bears play host to the Green Bay Packers to kick off the NFL’s 100th season on Thursday. It is one of the most storied rivalries in professional sports.
Here are five facts about their history:
- The Packers and Bears will meet for the 199th time, including the postseason, in a series that spans all 10 NFL decades. The teams first met Nov. 27, 1921, when the eventual NFL champion Chicago Staleys shut out the Packers, 20-0.
2. Green Bay leads the series, 97-95-6.
3. Combined, the two organizations have accounted for 22 world championships–13 for Green Bay, nine for Chicago. That ranks No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
4. The two teams have 53 individuals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That total includes 28 from the Bears (No. 1) and 25 from the Packers (No. 2).
5. It will take the Packers 34 minutes to fly the Chicago for Thursday’s game at Soldier Field, which is the NFL’s oldest stadium. It was completed in 1924 and fully renovated 80 years later. The name was changed to Soldier Field on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 1925, as a memorial to U.S. soldiers who had died in combat.