CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department commemorated 349 new and promoted CPD members during a graduation ceremony at Navy Pier Wednesday.
“It takes a strong commitment to public safety to answer the call to become a Chicago police officer,” said CPD Supt. Eddie T. Johnson. “I have great expectations for this latest class of graduates, and I am confident that their training will serve as a guide to not only meet but exceed my high standards.”
Of those 238 are new police officers and 111 are newly promoted captains, lieutenants, detectives and field training officers, according to a release from the mayor’s office.
Of the new officers, 65% are from minority backgrounds and more than one-third are female. About 38% of the officers graduated from Chicago Public Schools.
According to the mayor’s office, with more than 13,000 sworn officers, CPD currently has its highest staffing level in the past decade.