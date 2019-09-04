TRACKING DORIAN:The Latest On The Hurricane's Path
CHICAGO (CBS) — In advance of the NFL-100 kickoff, several former players joined Commissioner Roger Goodell for a cleanup of Douglas Park on the city’s West Side.

Hall-of-Famer and onetime Chicago Bear Orlando Pace was among the former players in who helped with the cleanup.

Goodell also rewarded Diane Latiker for cultivating the community. Latiker founded the Kids off the Block program, which provides guidance to at-risk youth.

Goodell and Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented Latiker with a pair of tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl in Miami.

“You don’t do it for this. You do it because it’s what you’re supposed to do for the community,” Latiker said. “But when something like this – oh my God, I’m going to enjoy it.”