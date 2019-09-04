CHICAGO (CBS) — In advance of the NFL-100 kickoff, several former players joined Commissioner Roger Goodell for a cleanup of Douglas Park on the city’s West Side.
@nfcommish planting with students to help beautify Douglas Park on the West side. Part of #NFL’s Huddle program and kickoff of #NFL100 season! @cbschicago #Bears #Packers #BearsvsGB pic.twitter.com/6N3n0RcKE1
— Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) September 4, 2019
Hall-of-Famer and onetime Chicago Bear Orlando Pace was among the former players in who helped with the cleanup.
The #NFL brought some heavy lifters to do the mulching in Douglas Park… a revitalization project. Orlando Pace, John Randle and Frankie Winters. #NFL100 season kickoff @cbschicago #Bears #Packers pic.twitter.com/JEhQRSgJ0g
— Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) September 4, 2019
Goodell also rewarded Diane Latiker for cultivating the community. Latiker founded the Kids off the Block program, which provides guidance to at-risk youth.
@nflcommish @chicagosmayor surprise Chicago resident Diana Latiker with 2 tickets to the Super Bowl! Diana is the founder of Kids Off the Block, a program to help at risk kids get off the streets. We need more Diana’s in this world! @cbschicago @NFL #NFL pic.twitter.com/5kYJXdQMYj
— Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) September 4, 2019
Goodell and Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented Latiker with a pair of tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl in Miami.
“You don’t do it for this. You do it because it’s what you’re supposed to do for the community,” Latiker said. “But when something like this – oh my God, I’m going to enjoy it.”