CHICAGO (CBS) — The search for a missing 10-year-old from Gas City, Indiana, has come to a tragic end after her body was found inside a plastic trash bag in a shed behind her home.

Indiana State Police arrested Amanda Carmack, 34, Wednesday morning in connection with Skylea’s death, police said. Carmack, Skylea’s stepmother, is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death, and strangulation.

Amanda Carmack, 34, has been charged in connection with the death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. (Credit: Grant County Jail)

The four-day search for Skylea began when her parents reported her missing to the Gas City Police Department.

State police said Skylea was killed between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, and preliminary evidence indicates she was strangled. An autopsy will be conducted to verify the cause of death.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said Amanda Carmack is the only person suspected in Skylea’s death. He said Skylea’s stepmother had reported her missing and had claimed she didn’t know where she had gone.

Skylea Carmack, 10, was found dead inside a plastic trash bag in a shed behind her home in Gas City, Indiana, four days after she was reported missing. Her stepmother has been charged with her murder. (Source: Indiana State Police)

Carmack is being held in the Grant County Jail.