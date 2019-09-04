CHESTERTON, Ind. (CBS) — Police shot and wounded a man late Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly stole a maintenance truck on the Indiana Toll Road and drove it toward officers.
The chain of events began when three people allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed on the Indiana Toll Road westbound at mile post 28 while police were chasing them, according to the Indiana State Police.
One of the suspects allegedly went on to steal the toll road maintenance truck and was driving it toward police around 3:30 p.m., state police said.
The suspect who stole the maintenance truck was shot by Indiana State Police, the department said. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
The other two suspects were apprehended.
Traffic was shut down in both directions on the toll road just west of State Road 49. Eastbound traffic was stopped to allow westbound traffic to turn around.
Valparaiso police said they were involved in a related search for suspects in the Abercrombie Subdivision with K9 units, which also involved Chesterton police, Porter police, Indiana State Police, and Porter County Sherriff’s officers.
But Valparaiso police said those suspects crashed a stolen car in the 2900 block of Nautica Drive in Chesterton – just off the toll road. It was not immediately confirmed if they were the same suspects as the ones in the toll road chase and crash, but Valparaiso police said all were in custody late Wednesday afternoon.