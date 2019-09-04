ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Police in northwest suburban Rosemont were investigating a stabbing at a gas station Wednesday evening.
Rosemont police said the stabbing happened at the Mobil station at 9401 Higgins Rd., near River Road, around 6 p.m.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital with at least one stab wound to the lower abdomen. The victim’s condition was not released.
Surveillance video showed a suspect getting off the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line and heading north on River Road, police said. He was described as a middle-aged black male about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans, black and gray shoes, and a green possibly camouflage backpack.
🚨🚨Additional pictures of the suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Aggravated Battery-Stabbing that occurred at 9401 Higgins Rd. pic.twitter.com/dy86IPwHZu
— Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) September 5, 2019
Surveillance video also shows the victim and the suspect at River and Higgins roads, before the suspect fled south again on River Road.
Police said there did not appear to be a threat to the community. But anyone who knows anything about the suspect, or where he is, is asked to call the Rosemont Public Safety Department at (847) 823-1131. Anyone who spots the suspect should call 911.