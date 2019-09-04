TRACKING DORIAN:The Latest On The Hurricane's Path
Filed Under:Blue Line, Chicago Transit Authority, CTA, Higgins Road, River Road, Rosemont, Rosemont Stabbing


ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Police in northwest suburban Rosemont were investigating a stabbing at a gas station Wednesday evening.

Rosemont police said the stabbing happened at the Mobil station at 9401 Higgins Rd., near River Road, around 6 p.m.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with at least one stab wound to the lower abdomen. The victim’s condition was not released.

Rosemont Stabbing Suspect

A surveillance image of a suspect in a stabbing in Rosemont on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Credit: Rosemont Public Safety Department)

Rosemont Stabbing Suspect

A surveillance image of a suspect in a stabbing in Rosemont on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Credit: Rosemont Public Safety Department)

Surveillance video showed a suspect getting off the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line and heading north on River Road, police said. He was described as a middle-aged black male about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans, black and gray shoes, and a green possibly camouflage backpack.

Surveillance video also shows the victim and the suspect at River and Higgins roads, before the suspect fled south again on River Road.

Police said there did not appear to be a threat to the community. But anyone who knows anything about the suspect, or where he is, is asked to call the Rosemont Public Safety Department at (847) 823-1131. Anyone who spots the suspect should call 911.