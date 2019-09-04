TRACKING DORIAN:The Latest On The Hurricane's Path
GREAT LAKES, Ill. (CBS) — Retired Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher teamed up with former Green Bay rival Jordy Nelson at Naval Station Great Lakes this week.

The now fellow retirees coached some military service members on Tuesday at the USAA’s Salute to Service NFL boot camp. Urlacher finally got a shot in on the ex-Packers receiver.

“Somebody asked me earlier if I ever got – I don’t think I ever hit you. Not that you didn’t come over the middle. I just never got any licks on you when we played,” Urlacher told Nelson. “You caught a lot of passes against us, but I don’t think I ever was the one to tackle you.”

Others will be carrying the torch for Urlacher and Nelson on Thursday. But there are hopes for some more tackling than Urlacher was describing.