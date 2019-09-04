Dozens Of Aurora Renters Given Days To Move Out Of Apartment Complex, Left Searching For New HomesTenants say they were warned Monday they'd have to be out of this complex in a week, some saying they never got the official warning.

In New Filing, Smollett's Attorneys Say Police Choice To Hold Costly Investigation Was Not His FaultIn a court filing Wednesday, attorneys for Jussie Smollett reiterated their claims of his innocence -- but claimed that if he had made false statements about being the victim of a hate crime, there was no way he could have known or controlled how extensively police would investigate or how much it would cost.

R. Kelly's Federal Trial In Chicago Scheduled For Next AprilU.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber scheduled Kelly's trial to begin April 27, 2020. The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

One Of Three Car Theft Suspects Shot By State Police On Indiana Toll RoadPolice shot and wounded a man late Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly stole a maintenance truck on the Indiana Toll Road and drove it toward officers.